Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 08:51
High views
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned on Tuesday against "any escalation carried out by Israeli forces against the city of Rafah."

According to the ministry, these current developments pose "a serious humanitarian catastrophe for over a million Palestinians who have fled to this area due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip," which contributes "to the implementation of Israeli forced displacement plans."

In a statement, it called on "the international community and concerned [...] countries to take immediate and effective action to stop Israeli massacres, Israel's continuous violations of international humanitarian law, relevant international resolutions, and to strive to achieve negotiations for a permanent ceasefire."
 
