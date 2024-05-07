A Hamas official warned Israel on Tuesday, ahead of a movement's delegation heading to Cairo to continue discussions on a ceasefire proposal, that it would be the "last chance" to retrieve hostages held in the Gaza Strip.



The official, who preferred not to disclose his identity, said, "This is the last chance for (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the families of the 'Zionist' captives to have their sons return or their fate will be like that of pilot Ron Arad," whose plane was shot down over Lebanon in 1986 and his fate remains unknown.



AFP