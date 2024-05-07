Netanyahu: Hamas ceasefire proposal does not meet basic demands

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 11:42
High views



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the latest ceasefire proposal presented by Hamas does not meet Israel's basic demands, adding that military pressure is still necessary to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli forces took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, a move described by Netanyahu as "a very significant step towards destroying the remaining military capabilities of Hamas."

Reuters
 
