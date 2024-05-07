The White House: Israel informed us that the Rafah operation will be limited

News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday that Israel informed the United States that its operation in Rafah would be limited and aimed at preventing the smuggling of weapons and funds into Gaza.
Kirby added that discussions on the hostage agreement and ceasefire have resumed in Cairo on Tuesday with the presence of CIA Director William Burns, expecting that both sides will be able to address the remaining gaps.
