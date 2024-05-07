Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07 | 13:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

Hamas official Osama Hamdan warned on Tuesday that if Israel's military aggression continues in Rafah, there will be no ceasefire deal.

Hamdan's comments were made during a press conference in Beirut as a delegation from Hamas, the group that runs the Gaza Strip, arrived in Cairo from Doha to continue ceasefire negotiations, a statement from the group said on Tuesday.

"We affirm that the military operation in Rafah, if carried out by Israel, will not be a picnic for the (Israeli) army," Hamdan said.

"The ball is in Netanyahu's court," he added, saying that the latest ceasefire proposal which Hamas agreed to "represents the minimum that responds to the demands of our people and our resistance."

Israeli forces seized the main border crossing between Egypt and southern Gaza earlier on Tuesday, shutting down a vital aid route into the Palestinian enclave that is already on the brink of famine.

"The Rafah crossing was and will remain a purely Egyptian-Palestinian crossing," Hamdan said.
 
Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Osama Hamdan

Ceasefire

Israel

Rafah

LBCI Next
Dutch police end pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University
Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35

Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Osama Hamdan says Israel's response to Hamas' ceasefire proposal was negative

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Senior Hamas leader: Israeli evacuation order from Rafah is a 'serious development'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Israel tells US that action in Rafah necessary amid Hamas rejection of hostage release proposals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:19

White House informed: Kerem Shalom crossing to reopen Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:18

Gaza talks underway in Cairo between Hamas, Egypt, Qatar, and the US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:20

The White House: Israel informed us that the Rafah operation will be limited

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

US has been holding weapons shipments to Israel for 2 weeks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-31

Iraq seeks solutions against drugs

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-01

Blinken tells Netanyahu he opposes attack on Rafah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-14

Anti-tank missile kills one in Israel near Lebanon border - ambulance service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-29

Arafat Tfayli to LBCI's Vision 2030: Cancer rates in Lebanon are higher than in neighboring countries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:56

Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35

Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15

Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More