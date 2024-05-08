Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills seven, several wounded

Seven people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Gaza City early Wednesday, according to a local hospital.



The al-Maamadani Hospital stated, "Seven victims fell and several others were wounded as a result of the Israeli warplanes targeting an apartment in a residential building belonging to the al-Louh family in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City," noting that the seven killed include a man, his wife, and their five children.



AFP