Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills seven, several wounded

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 00:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills seven, several wounded
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike on Gaza kills seven, several wounded

Seven people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting Gaza City early Wednesday, according to a local hospital.

The al-Maamadani Hospital stated, "Seven victims fell and several others were wounded as a result of the Israeli warplanes targeting an apartment in a residential building belonging to the al-Louh family in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City," noting that the seven killed include a man, his wife, and their five children.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Airstrike

Gaza

War

Warplanes

LBCI Next
Israel reopens Kerem Shalom aid crossing into Gaza
French police remove pro-Palestinian students occupying a hall at Sorbonne University
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:05

Russian Foreign Ministry: We still don't see prospects for a resolution in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:49

Negotiations to resume Wednesday in Cairo regarding Gaza ceasefire 'with attendance of all parties'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:46

African Union 'strongly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-03

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-22

BDL deputies weigh resignation over legislation dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-04

Israeli airstrike hits town of Ayta al-Shaab, targets Khallet Al-Warda area

LBCI
Middle East News
01:16

US military: Houthis launched three drones from Yemen without losses

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04

US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says

LBCI
World News
00:07

US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54

Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35

Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

PA demands US 'immediate intervention' to halt Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More