African Union 'strongly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah

The African Union on Wednesday condemned the Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to stop 'this bloody escalation' in the war.



A statement on the platform 'X' noted that African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the extension of this war to the Rafah crossing, the only humanitarian aid passage," after Israeli tanks took control of the crossing, which is a key route for bringing aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.



AFP