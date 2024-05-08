News
African Union 'strongly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 03:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
African Union 'strongly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah
The African Union on Wednesday condemned the Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to stop 'this bloody escalation' in the war.
A statement on the platform 'X' noted that African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat "strongly condemns the extension of this war to the Rafah crossing, the only humanitarian aid passage," after Israeli tanks took control of the crossing, which is a key route for bringing aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
African Union
Israel
Incursion
Rafah
International Community
War
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
Fuel quantity in southern Gaza hospitals sufficient for three days only: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
Fuel quantity in southern Gaza hospitals sufficient for three days only: WHO
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
Lebanon News
2024-05-03
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
0
World News
05:17
Serbian president declares in front of Chinese counterpart: "Taiwan is part of China''
World News
05:17
Serbian president declares in front of Chinese counterpart: "Taiwan is part of China''
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
