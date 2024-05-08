Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment

The Israeli military appeared to downplay on Wednesday the US administration's suspension of an arms shipment following an Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip earlier this week, stating that the two allied countries resolve any disagreements 'behind closed doors.'



At a press conference hosted by the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth as the Gaza war entered its eighth month, military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said that coordination between Israel and the United States has reached "what I believe is an unprecedented level."



Reuters