Negotiations to resume Wednesday in Cairo regarding Gaza ceasefire 'with attendance of all parties'

Negotiations on the ceasefire in Gaza are set to resume Wednesday in the Egyptian capital 'with the attendance of all parties,' as reported by Egyptian media.



The Cairo News channel, close to the Egyptian authorities, cited an unnamed high-level source as saying, 'Ceasefire negotiations will resume today in Cairo with the attendance of all parties.'"



"Egypt is currently hosting delegations representing both sides of the conflict, Hamas and Israel, in addition to Qatar and the United States, which are participating alongside Egypt in mediation efforts to halt the war that broke out since October 7th of last year," he added.



AFP