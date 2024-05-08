Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,844 people, the majority of whom are civilians, since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, according to the Hamas health ministry on Wednesday.



The ministry stated that "55 martyrs and 200 injuries arrived at hospitals in the last 24 hours" as of Wednesday morning, noting that the total number of injured has reached 78,404 since the start of the fighting over seven months ago.



It also explained that "there are still victims under the rubble and in the streets that rescue teams and civil defense cannot reach."



AFP