Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 06:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,844 since the start of the war

The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,844 people, the majority of whom are civilians, since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, according to the Hamas health ministry on Wednesday.

The ministry stated that "55 martyrs and 200 injuries arrived at hospitals in the last 24 hours" as of Wednesday morning, noting that the total number of injured has reached 78,404 since the start of the fighting over seven months ago. 

It also explained that "there are still victims under the rubble and in the streets that rescue teams and civil defense cannot reach."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Death Toll

Martyrs

Injuries

War

Attacks

Civilians

LBCI Next
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
Russian Foreign Ministry: We still don't see prospects for a resolution in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21

Gaza Health Ministry reveals: 34,097 martyrs and 76,980 injuries in 198 days of Israeli attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 34,735 since the outbreak of war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36

Fuel quantity in southern Gaza hospitals sufficient for three days only: WHO

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17

Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-03

President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

LBCI
World News
05:17

Serbian president declares in front of Chinese counterpart: "Taiwan is part of China''

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08

Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment

LBCI
World News
00:07

US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Razi El Hage on LBCI: UNHCR needs to change its approach to handling Syrian presence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54

Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

LBCI sources confirm: Legal advances in TikTokers assault case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Egypt commends Quintet ambassadors' role, urges action on Lebanese presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More