Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 08:06
Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
Israel sees no sign of a breakthrough in Egyptian-mediated talks on a truce with Hamas that would free some Gaza hostages, but is keeping its delegation of mid-level negotiators in Cairo for now, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.
William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, was in Israel meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible suspension of the Israeli operation in Gaza's Rafah in return for a hostage release, the official added.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem had no comment on Burns' visit.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Delegation
War
Gaza
Ceasefire
Pessimism
Next
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
Previous
