Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 08:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli pessimism over Gaza ceasefire talks, but delegation remains in Cairo

Israel sees no sign of a breakthrough in Egyptian-mediated talks on a truce with Hamas that would free some Gaza hostages, but is keeping its delegation of mid-level negotiators in Cairo for now, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.
 
William Burns, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, was in Israel meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a possible suspension of the Israeli operation in Gaza's Rafah in return for a hostage release, the official added.
 
The US Embassy in Jerusalem had no comment on Burns' visit.
 
Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Delegation

War

Gaza

Ceasefire

Pessimism

LBCI Next
Gaza aid loading in Cyprus as US offshore jetty completed
UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-18

Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges

LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Rafah: Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges for Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:19

US pauses Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah offensive: US defense secretary

LBCI
World News
11:27

US says talks on potential hostage deal in Gaza are ongoing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-07

China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-03

UN observers injured in Lebanon not hit by 'direct or indirect fire': peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Razi El Hage on LBCI: UNHCR needs to change its approach to handling Syrian presence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
00:07

US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Razi El Hage on LBCI: UNHCR needs to change its approach to handling Syrian presence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54

Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

LBCI sources confirm: Legal advances in TikTokers assault case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:57

Israeli Defense Minister says the mission is 'not yet complete' in the North

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as violence escalates

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More