US State Department confirms reviewing other arms shipments to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US State Department confirms reviewing other arms shipments to Israel
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that Washington is reviewing other arms shipments to Israel after suspending a shipment of aid, amid ongoing concerns about a possible Israeli attack on Rafah.
Miller mentioned during a press briefing that the State Department also expects to submit its report to Congress in the coming days regarding whether Israel has used weapons provided by Washington in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The deadline for submitting the report was today, Wednesday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
State Department
Matthew Miller
Washington
Israel
Rafah
