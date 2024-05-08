US State Department confirms reviewing other arms shipments to Israel

2024-05-08 | 14:04
US State Department confirms reviewing other arms shipments to Israel
US State Department confirms reviewing other arms shipments to Israel

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Wednesday that Washington is reviewing other arms shipments to Israel after suspending a shipment of aid, amid ongoing concerns about a possible Israeli attack on Rafah.

Miller mentioned during a press briefing that the State Department also expects to submit its report to Congress in the coming days regarding whether Israel has used weapons provided by Washington in accordance with international humanitarian law. 

The deadline for submitting the report was today, Wednesday.

Reuters
 
