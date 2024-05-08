Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 15:48
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening

The Israeli army reported that the Kerem Shalom crossing, which was just reopened to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was targeted on Wednesday by rockets launched from Rafah in the southern besieged enclave, resulting in a slight injury to an Israeli soldier.

The army accused Hamas of this shelling, which hampers the "crossing's operation," which had been closed for three days after rockets were launched, killing four Israeli soldiers and injuring ten others.

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Crossing

Hamas

Kerem Shalom

