Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08 | 15:48
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
The Israeli army reported that the Kerem Shalom crossing, which was just reopened to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, was targeted on Wednesday by rockets launched from Rafah in the southern besieged enclave, resulting in a slight injury to an Israeli soldier.
The army accused Hamas of this shelling, which hampers the "crossing's operation," which had been closed for three days after rockets were launched, killing four Israeli soldiers and injuring ten others.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Crossing
Hamas
Kerem Shalom
