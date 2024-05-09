Senior Hamas official: Movement committed to approving truce proposal

Izzat Al-Risheq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, confirmed that the movement is committed to its approval of the truce proposal and stands firm in its decision to accept it.



Al-Risheq noted late on Wednesday that "Hamas stands by its position and has informed mediators of its approval of their proposal."



His comments came as Cairo hosted new ceasefire talks involving delegations from Hamas, Israel, the United States, and Qatar to reach an agreement.



Reuters