Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 00:19
High views
0min
Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the bombs provided by the United States to Israel, which have now been halted, were used to kill Palestinian civilians.

In an interview with CNN, when asked about the 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) bombs that Washington used to send to Israel, Biden said, "Civilians in Gaza have been killed as a result of those bombs and other methods targeting population centers."

Reuters
