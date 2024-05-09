News
Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 00:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the bombs provided by the United States to Israel, which have now been halted, were used to kill Palestinian civilians.
In an interview with CNN, when asked about the 2,000-pound (907-kilogram) bombs that Washington used to send to Israel, Biden said, "Civilians in Gaza have been killed as a result of those bombs and other methods targeting population centers."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Bombs
Israel
Halt
Civilians
Death
Gaza
War
