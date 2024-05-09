News
Biden: Working with Arab states ready to help in transition to two-state solution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 00:27
Biden: Working with Arab states ready to help in transition to two-state solution
US President Joe Biden told CNN on Wednesday that he is working with Arab countries willing to rebuild Gaza and assist in transitioning to a two-state solution following the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Joe Biden
Two State Solution
Israel
Palestine
Arab States
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah: Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Rafah: Escalating Tensions and Diplomatic Challenges for Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
Lebanon News
2023-10-06
Riot sparks deadly fire in Zahle Prison, leaving four dead
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38
Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios
