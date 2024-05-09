Israel finds Biden's threat to halt arms supplies 'disappointing'

2024-05-09 | 01:51
Israel finds Biden&#39;s threat to halt arms supplies &#39;disappointing&#39;
Israel finds Biden's threat to halt arms supplies 'disappointing'

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, described US President Joe Biden's threat to halt specific arms supplies to Israel if it invades the densely populated city of Rafah as 'disappointing.'

In the first Israeli response to Biden's warning, Erdan told Israeli public radio that it was "very difficult and a highly disappointing statement to hear from a president whom we have expressed gratitude to since the beginning of the war."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United States

Arms

Halt

Rafah

Gaza Health Ministry: 34,904 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7
Biden: Working with Arab states ready to help in transition to two-state solution
