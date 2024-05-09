Gaza Health Ministry: 34,904 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 04:06
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,904 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Thursday that 34,904 Palestinians have been killed and 78,514 others injured in the Israeli military attack on the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

War

Israel

