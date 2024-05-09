Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 04:56
High views
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21
2min
Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21

Ireland, Spain, and several other European Union member states are considering recognizing a Palestinian state on May 21, according to a report by Ireland's national broadcaster.

RTE News on Wednesday evening said contacts between Dublin and Madrid, and between Slovenia and Malta, had intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood.

According to the report, the countries have been waiting for a vote by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10 which could lead to the recognition of Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member.

In a joint statement on March 22, Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia said they had agreed to take the first steps towards recognizing a Palestinian state.

Spain and Ireland have long been champions of Palestinian rights. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.
 
Israel has said that the four countries' plan constituted a 'prize for terrorism' that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Spain

recognize

Palestinian

state

Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,904 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7
