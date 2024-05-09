Ireland and Spain may recognize Palestinian state on May 21

Ireland, Spain, and several other European Union member states are considering recognizing a Palestinian state on May 21, according to a report by Ireland's national broadcaster.



RTE News on Wednesday evening said contacts between Dublin and Madrid, and between Slovenia and Malta, had intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood.



According to the report, the countries have been waiting for a vote by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10 which could lead to the recognition of Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member.



In a joint statement on March 22, Spain, Ireland, Malta, and Slovenia said they had agreed to take the first steps towards recognizing a Palestinian state.



Spain and Ireland have long been champions of Palestinian rights. The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout out Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

Israel has said that the four countries' plan constituted a 'prize for terrorism' that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the Gaza conflict.



