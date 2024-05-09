Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 05:15
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah
0min
Biden says US will withhold weapons from Israel if it invades Rafah

President Joe Biden on Wednesday publicly warned Israel for the first time that the US would stop supplying it weapons if Israeli forces make a major invasion of Rafah, a refugee-packed city in southern Gaza.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities – that deal with that problem,” Biden said in an interview with CNN.

Biden's comments represent his strongest public language to date in his effort to deter an Israeli assault on Rafah while underscoring a growing rift between the US and its strongest ally in the Middle East.



Reuters
