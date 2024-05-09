UNRWA: 80,000 people fled Rafah since Israel intensified operations on May 6

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that around 80,000 people have fled Rafah over three days since Israel intensified its military operations in the city located in the southern Gaza Strip.



UNRWA stated on their 'X' platform, "Since the Israeli military operations intensified on May 6, approximately 80,000 people have fled Rafah in search of another place of refuge," warning that "the losses these families have suffered are unbearable. There is no safe place."



AFP