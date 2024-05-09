Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 07:20
High views
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach

Foreign Secretary David Cameron described the system governing British arms exports to Israel and the volume of these exports as completely different from that of the United States, stating that the approved sales are relatively small and subject to strict procedures.

This was Cameron's response to a question about whether Britain would follow the United States lead after it warned it would suspend arms supplies to Israel in the event of the major invasion of Rafah.

Following a speech, Cameron said, "There is a significant difference between the positions of the US and Britain."

Reuters
