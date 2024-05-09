Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protests ahead of second Eurovision semi-final

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 12:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protests ahead of second Eurovision semi-final
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protests ahead of second Eurovision semi-final

Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Eurovision 2024 host city Malmo on Thursday to protest Israel's participation in the song contest ahead of this year's second semi-final.

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city for the annual kitsch-fest, which is taking place amid protests and boycotts over the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

"Young people are leading the way and showing the world how we should react to this," Thunberg, 21, said, wrapped in a keffiyeh, the traditional scarf that has become a symbol for Palestinian resistance.

Metal barricades and large concrete blocks have been put up around Malmo Arena, which is hosting the competition.

Police are guarding the venue and visitors need to pass through metal detectors before entering the arena. Bags are being checked and visitors are only allowed to bring in small purses.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Greta Thunberg

Pro-Palestinian

Protests

Eurovision

LBCI Next
Senior Hamas official: Movement committed to approving truce proposal
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

Clashes erupt on UCLA campus amid pro-Palestinian protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28

Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Pro-Palestinian protests on US campus meet forceful response

LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Pro-Palestinian protests grow at US universities, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:53

Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:39

UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire

LBCI
World News
15:15

The US says the Rafah operation will 'weaken' Israel's position in Hamas talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:06

Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-09-24

Kosovo PM confirms continued shooting at police in the North

LBCI
World News
12:12

Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

GCC stands firm: Support for stability in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More