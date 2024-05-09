Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says

Israelis are ready to fight with their "fingernails," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in a thinly-veiled rebuff to US President Joe Biden's warning that arms supplies could be withheld over a planned operation in Gaza.



"If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails," he said in a video statement. "But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God's help, together we shall be victorious."



Reuters