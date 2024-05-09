Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says

2024-05-09 | 15:06
Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says
Israelis willing to fight with fingernails, Netanyahu says

Israelis are ready to fight with their "fingernails," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday in a thinly-veiled rebuff to US President Joe Biden's warning that arms supplies could be withheld over a planned operation in Gaza.

"If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails," he said in a video statement. "But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God's help, together we shall be victorious."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

US

Joe Biden

Gaza

