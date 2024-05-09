UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire

UNRWA announced on Thursday that it temporarily closed its office complex in occupied East Jerusalem after "Israeli extremists" attempted to set it on fire twice.



The Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, wrote on the X platform, "This evening, Israeli residents set fire twice to the perimeter of the UNRWA Headquarters in occupied East Jerusalem," adding, "The lives of UN staff were at a serious risk."



He further added, "This is an outrageous development [...] I have taken the decision to close down our coumpound until proper security is restored."



AFP