Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09 | 15:53
High views
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden&#39;s arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’

The Israeli ambassador to the United States on Thursday said US President Joe Biden’s decision to withhold weapons from Israel over its planned operation in Rafah sends the “wrong message” to the Hamas militant group and the country’s foes.

“This is very unfortunate,” Ambassador Michael Herzog told a Carnegie Endowment for International Peace webinar. “It sends the wrong message to Hamas and to our enemies in the region.”

“It puts us in a corner because we have to deal with Rafah one way or the other,” Herzog said.

Reuters
 
