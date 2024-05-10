Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden
Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his hope that he and US President Joe Biden can overcome their differences regarding the war in Gaza after Biden halted the shipment of some weapons to Israel.

Netanyahu said in an interview with the program "Doctor Phil Primetime," "We often agreed but also had disagreements between us. We were able to overcome them. I hope we can overcome them now, but we will do what we must to protect our country."

Reuters
