Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

Egypt has urged both Hamas and Israel to show "flexibility" to reach a truce in Gaza "as soon as possible," allowing for the release of hostages held in the Palestinian territory, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



During a phone call with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry emphasized the need for "achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.



The statement added, "The two ministers agreed on the importance of urging the parties to show flexibility and make necessary efforts to reach a truce agreement that puts an end to the humanitarian tragedy and allows humanitarian aid to fully and sustainably enter the Gaza Strip to meet the urgent needs of its residents."



AFP