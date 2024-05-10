UN warns of relief efforts cessation in Gaza within days

Two United Nations-affiliated relief agencies warned on Friday that dwindling food and fuel supplies could lead to the cessation of relief efforts within days in the Gaza Strip, as vital crossings remain closed, forcing hospitals to shut their doors and exacerbating the malnutrition crisis.



Georgios Petropoulos, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, said in a statement to journalists that the situation in Gaza has reached "unprecedented emergency levels."



Reuters