UN warns of relief efforts cessation in Gaza within days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns of relief efforts cessation in Gaza within days
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN warns of relief efforts cessation in Gaza within days

Two United Nations-affiliated relief agencies warned on Friday that dwindling food and fuel supplies could lead to the cessation of relief efforts within days in the Gaza Strip, as vital crossings remain closed, forcing hospitals to shut their doors and exacerbating the malnutrition crisis.

Georgios Petropoulos, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza, said in a statement to journalists that the situation in Gaza has reached "unprecedented emergency levels."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Relief

Food

Aid

Gaza

War

Israel

Crossing

LBCI Next
Israeli tanks encircle eastern half of Rafah
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israel reopens Kerem Shalom aid crossing into Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30

Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44

Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'

LBCI
World News
07:21

Germany condemns 'escalation of violence' against UNRWA in East Jerusalem

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

UN aid chief: Gaza 'carnage' must end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-29

Global student protests: Will mounting pressures contribute to halting the Israeli war on Gaza?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-15

Diplomatic dialogues: Lebanon's response to French initiative and stance on UNRWA's funding

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-09

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
00:37

Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Prosecution Intensifies Against Assault Gang: Charges and Investigations Unfold

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More