Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10 | 08:44
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to &#39;humanitarian disaster&#39;
0min
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Friday that an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to a 'massive humanitarian disaster,' as Israel continues to bombard Gaza after negotiators left Cairo without reaching an agreement.

During a visit to the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Guterres said, "We are actively working with all concerned parties to resume the entry of life-saving supplies, including urgently needed fuel, through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings," adding that famine is looming.

AFP
