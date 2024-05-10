Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

The Israeli Security Cabinet approved a 'calculated expansion' of the military operation in Rafah in a vote on Thursday night while instructing negotiators to continue efforts to reach an agreement on hostages, according to Axios on Friday, citing unspecified sources.



Axios reported from two sources that the expansion did not cross the red line set by US President Joe Biden, while a third source said the expansion of the operation could be seen as exceeding the line set by Biden, at a time when some US military aid deliveries were temporarily suspended.



Reuters