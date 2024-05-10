Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10 | 11:30
High views
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza

The Israeli army said four soldiers were killed on Friday when an “explosive device” went off near a school in Gaza City.

“The four soldiers were killed in the same incident, from an explosive device near a school in the area of Zeitoun,” a southern neighborhood of Gaza City, the military said.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Soldiers

Killed

Gaza

