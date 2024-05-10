News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10 | 11:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday backed a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the UN Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably."
The vote by the 193-member General Assembly was a global survey of support for the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member - a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state - after the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council last month.
The assembly adopted a resolution on Friday with 143 votes in favor and nine against - including the US and Israel - while 25 countries abstained. It does not give the Palestinians full UN membership, but simply recognizes them as qualified to join.
The General Assembly resolution "determines that the State of Palestine should therefore be admitted to membership" and it "recommends that the Security Council reconsider the matter favorably."
The Palestinian push for full UN membership comes seven months into a war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and as Israel is expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the UN considers to be illegal.
"We want peace, we want freedom," Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the General Assembly before the vote. "A yes vote is a vote for Palestinian existence, it is not against any state. It is an investment in peace."
"Voting yes is the right thing to do," he said in remarks that drew applause.
Under the founding UN Charter, membership is open to "peace-loving states" that accept the obligations in that document and are able and willing to carry them out.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
General Assembly
Palestinian
Membership
Next
Netanyahu hopes to overcome differences with Biden
Israeli ambassador to US says Joe Biden's arms halt sends ‘wrong message’
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:48
UN General Assembly set to support Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:48
UN General Assembly set to support Palestinian bid for membership
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Palestinians demand UN General Assembly backing for full membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Palestinians demand UN General Assembly backing for full membership
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Abbas: Palestinians to reconsider US ties after veto of bid for full UN membership
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Saudi Arabia expresses concern as Security Council fails to approve full Palestinian membership in UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:30
Israel army says four soldiers killed in north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
World News
2023-06-26
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
World News
2023-06-26
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-21
Israeli army: Two Palestinians attacked soldiers in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:34
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:34
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
2
World News
00:37
Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios
World News
00:37
Blinken report expected to say Israel is not breaking weapons terms: Axios
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59
Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
Lebanon News
04:38
Attieh to LBCI: Gaza ceasefire results will accelerate presidential election process
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57
UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:44
Guterres warns an Israeli ground attack on Rafah would lead to 'humanitarian disaster'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:39
UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:39
UNRWA closes office complex in East Jerusalem after 'Israeli extremists' attempted to set it on fire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More