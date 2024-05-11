UAE criticizes Netanyahu for stating Gulf state could help run Gaza

2024-05-11 | 00:28
2024-05-11 | 00:28
UAE criticizes Netanyahu for stating Gulf state could help run Gaza

The United Arab Emirates hit out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday after the Israeli leader said the Gulf state could be involved in aiding a future government in Gaza after the war.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan rebuked Netanyahu in an early morning post on X, saying Abu Dhabi denounced the Israeli leader's comments.

"The UAE stresses that the Israeli prime minister does not have any legal capacity to take this step, and the UAE refuses to be drawn into any plan aimed at providing cover for the Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip," he said in an Arabic post.

Reuters
 
