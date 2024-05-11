Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11 | 03:04
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to the "expanded humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi, according to a post on social media site X by the military's Arabic spokesperson.

Reuters
 
