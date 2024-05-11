US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts

Washington said it was trying to keep Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas engaged "if only virtually" in Gaza truce efforts as a UN agency warned that humanitarian aid stocks in the devastated enclave have hit "the bottom of the barrel."

Hamas said on Friday it would consult with other militant Palestinian factions on its strategy to negotiate a halt to the war triggered by its Oct. 7 onslaught into Israel.

The United Nations warned that aid for Gaza could grind to a halt within days after Israel seized control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, closing the vital route on which the enclave of 2.3 million Palestinians depends.

Talks on a ceasefire and a release of hostages held by Hamas ended in Cairo on Thursday without agreement after Israel said a proposal by Qatari and Egyptian mediators included elements that were unacceptable.

Hamas, which said it had accepted the proposal, said in a statement that Israel's "rejection ... returned things to the first square."

The White House called the end of the talks, which CIA Director William Burns was helping to mediate, "deeply regrettable," but said the US believed the differences were surmountable.

"We are working hard to keep both sides engaged in continuing the discussion, if only virtually," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly backed the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member Friday recommending the UN Security Council reconsider the matter favorably.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Truce

Washington

United Nations

LBCI Next
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

Egypt calls on Hamas and Israel to show 'flexibility' to reach truce in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15

Israel rejects Hamas truce offer as aid ship reaches Gaza coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04

Hamas says it presses on with Gaza truce talks without Israelis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-03

Hamas says truce in Gaza possible within '24 to 48 hours' if Israel agrees to its demands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:43

Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04

Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

LBCI
World News
01:12

Australian FM says Palestinian UN membership bid creates peace momentum

LBCI
World News
00:59

France calls on Israel to halt its operation in Rafah 'without delay': Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:52

US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

MP Aoun to LBCI: Strengthening security apparatus to protect maritime borders is among goals of financial aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-28

Controversy at Eurovision: Israel's Song "October Rain" Faces Political Scrutiny

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:59

Axios: Israeli security cabinet agrees to a calculated expansion of Rafah operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:07

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:57

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:04

Israel orders residents from more Rafah areas to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Netanyahu vs. Gantz: Israeli government faces crisis amidst stalled prisoner negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Lebanon's legal response to child abuse: Protection and rehabilitation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More