Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11 | 05:43
Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah
The Israeli army announced on Saturday that "approximately 300,000" people have fled from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, since orders were issued to evacuate them on the 6th of May, coinciding with the start of ground operations.
The army said in a statement, "So far, approximately 300,000 people have fled to the humanitarian zone in the outskirts" to the northwest of densely populated Rafah, which is home to around 1.4 million Palestinians.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rafah
Gaza
War
Hamas
Flee
Attack
Operation
Next
Toll of Israeli attacks rises: 34,971 deaths and 78,641 injuries since October 7th
US seeking to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts
Previous
