Israeli army confirms about 300,000 people have fled from eastern Rafah

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that "approximately 300,000" people have fled from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, since orders were issued to evacuate them on the 6th of May, coinciding with the start of ground operations.



The army said in a statement, "So far, approximately 300,000 people have fled to the humanitarian zone in the outskirts" to the northwest of densely populated Rafah, which is home to around 1.4 million Palestinians.



AFP