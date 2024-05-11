Toll of Israeli attacks rises: 34,971 deaths and 78,641 injuries since October 7th

On Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry published its daily report, showing the impact of the ongoing Israeli aggression, which has lasted for 218 days.



In the details, the toll of Israeli attacks has increased to 34,971 deaths and 78,641 injuries since October 7th.



While affirming that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on roads, making it difficult for ambulance and civil defense teams to reach them, it said that Israeli forces committed "four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 28 martyrs and 69 injuries taken to hospitals during the past 24 hours."