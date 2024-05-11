News
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-11 | 09:51
Al-Qassam Brigades: Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell dies due to injuries from Israeli airstrike
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, stated in a statement on Saturday that the Israeli hostage Nadav Popplewell (51 years old), holding British citizenship, died "as a result of the injuries sustained after being targeted by Zionist aircraft at his place of detention over a month ago with the captive Judy Fenstein."
Al-Qassam Brigades added that his health condition "deteriorated, and he died due to not receiving intensive medical care in medical centers because of the enemy's destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip and putting them out of service."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al-Qassam Brigades
Israel
Hostage
Nadav Popplewell
Airstrike
Hamas
War
Gaza
US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
