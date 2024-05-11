Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza

2024-05-11 | 10:44
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Saturday that four rockets were fired from Rafah towards the Kerem Shalom crossing, the point for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The army stated in a statement that four rockets "originated from the Rafah area" in the southern Gaza Strip towards the crossing.

It added that the Israeli air defense system intercepted one of the rockets, while the other rockets fell in uninhabited areas without causing any injuries.

AFP
