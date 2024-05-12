Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza

Israeli Army spokesperson stated on Saturday that Israeli forces operating in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip are preventing Hamas from rebuilding its military capabilities there.



The spokesperson, Admiral Daniel Hagari, said during a press conference, "In recent weeks, we have observed attempts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities in Jabalia. We are working there to eliminate those attempts."



Hagari added that Israeli forces operating in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City have killed approximately 30 Palestinian militants.



Reuters