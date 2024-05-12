Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12 | 00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza

The Gaza Civil Defense announced on Sunday the killing of two doctors in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Civil Defense stated in a statement, "The bodies of the doctors, Mohammed Nemer Qazaa't and his son, the doctor Youssef, were retrieved following an Israeli airstrike on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and they were transported to the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah."

AFP
