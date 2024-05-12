Guterres calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, reiterated on Sunday his call for an 'immediate ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, urging for the 'unconditional release' of all hostages.



During a recorded speech at an international donor conference in Kuwait, Guterres emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, stressing humanitarian concerns.



He urged the unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate boost in humanitarian assistance.



AFP