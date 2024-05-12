News
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12 | 07:15
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
The Hamas Health Ministry stated on Sunday that at least 35,034 Palestinians have been killed and 78,755 injured in the Israeli military attack on Gaza since October 7th.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Israel
Attack
Gaza
Palestinians
