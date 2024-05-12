News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK's Cameron: Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK's Cameron: Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas
Stopping British arms sales to Israel if it launches a ground assault on Rafah in the Gaza Strip would strengthen Hamas, Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday.
Cameron said he did not support an operation in Rafah in the absence of a plan to protect hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering in the southern border city.
However, Britain was in a "completely different position" to the United States in terms of providing arms to Israel, he said, noting that the less than 1% of Israel's weapons that came from Britain were already controlled by a strict licensing system.
"We could, if we chose to, make a sort of political message and say we are going to take that political step," he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
"The last time I was urged to do that (...), just a few days later there was a brutal attack by Iran on Israel, including 140 cruise missiles," he added.
Cameron said the "better answer" would be for Hamas, which controls Gaza, to accept a hostage deal.
"Just to simply announce today we're going to change our whole approach to arms exports rather than go through our careful process, it would strengthen Hamas, it would make a hostage deal less likely, I don't think it would be the right approach," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UK
Cameron
Ban
Arms
Exports
Israel
Hamas
Weapons
Britain
Next
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-09
David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged
World News
2024-04-09
David Cameron says Britain's position on arms sales to Israel unchanged
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09
Cameron: British arms export system to Israel differs from US approach
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
0
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-02
Russia denies US accusations of violating chemical weapons ban in Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:57
OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:15
Hamas Health Ministry: 35,034 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attack on Gaza since October 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02
Guterres calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02
Guterres calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
European concerns grow over Israeli ground operation in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-24
European concerns grow over Israeli ground operation in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
Lebanon News
2024-04-25
Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-26
A patient at Bhannes Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 76/973660
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-26
A patient at Bhannes Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate, please call: 76/973660
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:44
Israel launches rockets at humanitarian aid crossing point into Gaza
2
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
05:23
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Syrian Workers in Lebanon: Legal Status and Deportation Challenges
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:51
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:11
Israel: We prevent Hamas from rebuilding military capabilities in Jabalia, Gaza
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Global Support for Palestinian Rights: UN Resolution Highlights Symbolic Step
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More