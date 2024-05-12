OHCHR: Attack launched on Rafah contradicts 'International Humanitarian Law'

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, warned on Sunday that a large-scale attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip 'cannot be justified,' affirming that such an attack contradicts 'international humanitarian law.'



Türk stated in a release, "I fail to see how recent evacuation orders in an area densely populated with civilians can be reconciled with the binding requirements of international humanitarian law (...) or with the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice."



AFP