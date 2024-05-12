Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12 | 12:14
High views
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
0min
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza

The Israeli military said on Sunday it opened a new humanitarian aid crossing into the Gaza Strip in coordination with the United States.

The crossing, called ‘Western Erez, was opened in the northern Gaza Strip in order to transfer humanitarian aid, the military said in a statement.


Reuters
 
