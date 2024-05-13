Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 00:18
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce
2min
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States and European countries were not doing enough to pressure Israel to agree on a ceasefire in Gaza, after Hamas' move to accept a truce proposal.

Turkey has denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza, called for an immediate ceasefire, and criticized what it calls unconditional support for Israel by the West.

Ankara has halted all trade with Israel and said it had decided to join South Africa's initiative to have Israel tried for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Speaking to Muslim scholars in Istanbul, Erdogan said Hamas had accepted a ceasefire proposal by Qatar and Egypt in a "step in the path toward a lasting ceasefire," but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government did not want the war to end.

"The response of the Netanyahu government was to attack the innocent people in Rafah," he said, referring to the Gazan city that Israel is targeting. "It has become clear who sides with peace and dialogue, and who wants clashes continuing and more bloodshed.

Reuters
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
