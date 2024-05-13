Egypt on Sunday said it would intervene in support of South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, citing the growing scale of Israel's operations in Gaza and their impact on civilians.



The move highlights growing tensions between the two neighbors as the Israeli operation in the border town of Rafah tests long-term agreements and security cooperation.



"The announcement of the intervention in this case comes in light of the expansion in scope and scale of Israeli violations against civilians in Gaza," the Egyptian foreign ministry said, without specifying what the intervention would entail. Egypt has in the past presented arguments in the case.



Hamas welcomed Cairo's ICJ move and stated "We appreciate the announcement by the sister Arab Republic of Egypt of its intention to join the lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa."



