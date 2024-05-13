News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 04:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Israeli tanks, under cover of heavy fire from air and ground, pushed further into Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, residents and Hamas media said, while tanks and troops crossed a key highway on the outskirts of Rafah in the south.
In Jabalia, tanks were trying to advance towards the heart of the camp, the biggest of Gaza's eight historic refugee camps. Residents said tank shells were landing at the center of the camp and that air strikes had destroyed clusters of houses.
Residents and medics said several people were killed and wounded in a series of air strikes on the camp overnight. Medics said they have been unable to send teams to some of the bombed areas because of the intensity of the Israeli bombardment but they have reports of fatalities.
In Rafah, near the border with Egypt, Israel stepped up aerial and ground bombardments on the eastern areas of the city, killing people in an air strike on a house in the Brazil neighborhood.
Residents said Israeli tanks have cut off the Salahuddin Road that bisects the eastern part of the city, while the eastern part of Rafah remained a "ghost town".
Intense fighting was reported and Israeli forces and tanks were seen in the southeast area of Rafah, residents said.
Jack Lew, the US ambassador to Israel, signaled on Sunday that the Rafah incursion was still on a scale acceptable to Washington.
This comes after a night of heavy aerial and ground bombardments, killing and wounding dozens, the Hamas-run health ministry said.
Lew referred to a disclosure by US President Joe Biden to CNN last week that a bomb shipment to Israel was on hold as a warning not to "go into Rafah".
"The president was clear in the interview he gave the other evening that what Israel has done so far hasn't crossed over into the area where our disagreements lie," Lew told Israel's Channel 12 TV, without elaborating on what that area entails.
"I'm hoping we don't end up with real disagreement."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Jabalia Camp
Rafah
Border
Forces
Hamas
Gaza
War
Next
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Blinken: Israeli wide-scale attack in Rafah will not eradicate Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Hamas claims responsibility for an attack on border crossing between Gaza and Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:58
Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:10
Blinken: Israeli wide-scale attack in Rafah will not eradicate Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:10
Blinken: Israeli wide-scale attack in Rafah will not eradicate Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-12
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-12
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
2024-03-27
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators
Variety and Tech
2023-08-01
Snapchat is launching a new rewards program for AR Lens creators
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
5
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
7
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More